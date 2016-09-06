I owe you a ton for providing the redirection info. Popped into wgm, made sure I had the right path (ours being 9.0_x86 at the end of it instead of 10) and it worked. We were crashing upon loading the first time with network accounts running 10.6.8 with a 10.6.7 xserve providing home folders. This redirection worked! ThanksDan in Northern Minnesota
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Comment
One thought on “September 6, 2016”
I owe you a ton for providing the redirection info. Popped into wgm, made sure I had the right path (ours being 9.0_x86 at the end of it instead of 10) and it worked. We were crashing upon loading the first time with network accounts running 10.6.8 with a 10.6.7 xserve providing home folders. This redirection worked! ThanksDan in Northern Minnesota